Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS opened at $419.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

