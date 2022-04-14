Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 522,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,019,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$185.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

