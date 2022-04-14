Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 522,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,019,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a market cap of C$185.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.
About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)
Further Reading
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.