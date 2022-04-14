CIBC Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, hitting C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,835,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,113. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.