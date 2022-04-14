CIBC Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

BTEGF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 654,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,439. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

