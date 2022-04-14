CIBC Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$10.33. 585,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$10.34.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

