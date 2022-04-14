CIBC Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.85.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.72. 141,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.08. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$22.81.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

