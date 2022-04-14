CIBC Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$16.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.07. 601,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,952. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.1081442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

