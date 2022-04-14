Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.85 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

