Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

