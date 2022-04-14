Christopher D. Brown Sells 9,829 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MASS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

