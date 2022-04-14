China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.
