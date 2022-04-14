China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

About China Resources Gas Group (Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

