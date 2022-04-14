China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Shares Down 8.3%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 4,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get China Index alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Index were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.