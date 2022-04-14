China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Short Interest Update

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 346,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Index were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get China Index alerts:

China Index stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 17,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987. China Index has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.