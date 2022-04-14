China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 607.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 7,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEA. HSBC upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

