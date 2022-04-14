China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDSG stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)
