China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDSG stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

