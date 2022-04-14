China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.87

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.