Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

