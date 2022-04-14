Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 33 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $396.99. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

