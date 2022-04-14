Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 102 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

CASY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.07. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.