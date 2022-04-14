Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,787. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.