Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

