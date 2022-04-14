Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

