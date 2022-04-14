Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 10,561 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after purchasing an additional 724,003 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 224.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.70.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.