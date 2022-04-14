Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.11

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.11 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 32849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

