ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.28. 21,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,050,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

