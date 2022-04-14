Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/14/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
- 2/13/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
