Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/14/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/13/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

