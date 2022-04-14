Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to announce $13.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.38 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

CHTR traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $555.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $542.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

