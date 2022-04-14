Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 6.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 5,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,000 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

