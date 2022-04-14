Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $27.23. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 35,394 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

