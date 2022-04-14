Centric Health’s (CRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

