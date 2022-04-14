Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 788,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,389. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

