CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 669,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,136,300 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

