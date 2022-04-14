Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $87.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00007890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.80 or 0.07502449 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.79 or 0.99941714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

