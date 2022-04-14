Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 403,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

