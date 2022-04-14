CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,027 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $67,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 788,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,210. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

