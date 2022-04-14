CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 301.3% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,992,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

