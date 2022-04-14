Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 16350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.47.

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

