Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 16350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.24).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.47.
Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.