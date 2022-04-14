Casper Trading Down 2.2% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Casper has a market cap of $364.18 million and $5.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.95 or 0.07536042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.16 or 1.00110933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,796,379,529 coins and its circulating supply is 4,512,574,833 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

