Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

