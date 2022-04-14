Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 3,202,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.