CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

