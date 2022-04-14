CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarMax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CarMax by 677.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

