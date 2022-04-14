Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

