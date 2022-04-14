Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 53,457 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$30.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

