Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 53,457 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$30.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
