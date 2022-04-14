Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.52. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

