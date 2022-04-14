Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.35.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$36.23 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1000004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total transaction of C$396,881.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,849,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,802,630.59. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Insiders sold 164,615 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,452 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

