Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

CNI stock opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

