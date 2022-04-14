Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at $1.76 on Thursday.

Asante Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana. Its principal property is the Kubi Mining Lease located in south west Ghana. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Bibiani gold mine located in Ghana.

