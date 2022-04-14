Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at $1.76 on Thursday.
