Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 603 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

