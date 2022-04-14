Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 600 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 334.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 2,293,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

